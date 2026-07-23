"It's time for a department order addressing anti-bullying. With schools reopening, the DOJ will task our local prosecution offices and the DOJ Action Center to receive complaints involving bullying," Dato said on Thursday.

Under the proposed order, local prosecution offices and DOJAC will assess complaints, mediate disputes when appropriate, or refer cases to schools, which have primary jurisdiction over bullying incidents.

Complaints may also be endorsed to the Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Desk or formally docketed under Department Order No. 20 if further investigation is warranted.

Dato said the initiative reflects the DOJ's commitment to protecting children's rights under the Constitution and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"Anti-bullying is a commitment under the Constitution and international law, primarily the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This is a serious commitment of the Department and this Department Order will be issued by next week," he said.

The order is intended to give victims and their parents easier access to government assistance instead of relying solely on schools to address bullying complaints.

"I just need to emphasize that this gives victims and parents access to other government agencies that can receive and investigate complaints, aside from the school," Dato said.

He added that the planned order adopts a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach to prevent the re-victimization of bullying victims.