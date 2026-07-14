The Palace reiterated its position after the Trump administration announced a government-wide effort to weaken the ICC and encourage countries to withdraw from the tribunal.

Despite coordinating with the ICC and Interpol in the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the service of an ICC arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Malacañang has repeatedly said it is not considering rejoining the Rome Statute.

The Trump administration has accused the ICC of threatening US sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would work to limit the court's ability to investigate or prosecute Americans, calling the ICC "an intolerable threat to US sovereignty."

The US State Department also said it would urge countries to withdraw from the Hague-based court and cut financial support, warning that governments continuing to back the ICC while receiving US assistance could face increased scrutiny.

The United States has never joined the ICC and has long maintained that the court has no jurisdiction over US citizens or officials.