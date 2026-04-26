Marcos touts gov’t housing program, ongoing public services amid crises

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday assured Filipinos that government services will continue uninterrupted, even as the country grapples with an energy crunch and sweltering temperatures.
In his latest vlog titled ‘BBM Vlog 281’, Marcos acknowledged the intensifying heat and ongoing issues affecting the country, but stressed that government work “cannot stop” in the face of these difficulties.
“Even if the energy crisis is a burden, the work of government cannot just stop there,” the President said in Filipino.
He cited continued efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, law enforcement, and support for sports, culture, arts, and tourism.
Marcos emphasized that all branches of government remain active, adding that public service should not be paralyzed by any crisis.
“We will not allow government services to be disrupted, whatever problem we face,” he said.
In his vlog, Marcos also introduced a segment highlighting key government programs that aim to improve the lives of Filipinos, beginning with the administration’s flagship housing initiative.
The video featured the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), which seeks to address the country’s housing backlog. According to the narration, the program aims not only to build homes but also to restore hope and dignity among Filipino families.
Marcos recently visited housing projects in Pampanga to inspect their progress and ensure that units are safe, affordable, and accessible to beneficiaries.
“It's heartening to see that our fellow Filipinos are living more comfortably and better,” he said.
Meanwhile, Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the program offers multiple housing options, including horizontal developments and house-and-lot packages.
“The dignity of a Filipino family is uplifted when they have a home of their own,” Aliling said.
The government subsidized interest rates ranging from 1% to 3% to make housing more affordable and accessible to all Filipinos.
The reduced rates are part of the government’s socialized housing program for qualified beneficiaries.
Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing the housing shortage.
“We will find ways so that all those who need housing will be provided,” he said.
Marcos stressed that efforts across the country are ongoing to ease the burden on Filipinos, with housing identified as a key step toward improving the quality of life.