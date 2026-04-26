Marcos touts gov’t housing program, ongoing public services amid crises

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday assured Filipinos that government services will continue uninterrupted, even as the country grapples with an energy crunch and sweltering temperatures.

In his latest vlog titled ‘BBM Vlog 281’, Marcos acknowledged the intensifying heat and ongoing issues affecting the country, but stressed that government work “cannot stop” in the face of these difficulties.

“Even if the energy crisis is a burden, the work of government cannot just stop there,” the President said in Filipino.