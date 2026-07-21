A China Coast Guard rigid-hull inflatable boat carrying eight personnel from vessel 21560 illegally approached BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on Monday. During the incident, a Philippine Navy serviceman sustained a head injury after allegedly being struck by China Coast Guard personnel.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of National Defense and the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea have all condemned the incident, which occurred within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Reading the DFA's statement, Castro said the agency is coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to determine the details of the incident.

"Any act of violence against Filipino personnel is unacceptable and will merit the appropriate diplomatic action. The DFA is committed to upholding the safety and well-being of Filipino personnel in BRP Sierra Madre who are lawfully performing their duties," the statement read.

Castro said the President would not tolerate such incidents but stressed that the Philippines would respond through diplomatic channels.

The United States also condemned what it described as China's "dangerous and escalatory actions."

"China's actions in the South China Sea threaten regional stability and stand in sharp contrast to Philippine forces' professionalism and discipline," US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said.

"We join the Philippines' call for China's Navy, Coast Guard, and maritime militia to stop their illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions in the South China Sea," he added.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila rejected the US statement, claiming Philippine personnel aboard rubber boats ignored repeated warnings, rammed a China Coast Guard patrol boat and attacked Chinese personnel.

Malacañang, however, distanced itself from China's account.

"Sa atin po, kung ano lang po ang mandato ng ating mga opisyal, ng ating mga Filipino personnel, iyon naman po ay naaayon sa ating karapatan at naaayon sa ating batas. Kung ano po ang kanilang naratibo, ganiyan po ang maaari nilang sabihin. Hindi po natin ito saklaw," Castro said.

She added that the government stands by the actions of Filipino personnel carrying out their lawful duties in the West Philippine Sea.