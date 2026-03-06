Go urges councilors to put people first

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday urged local councilors to prioritize public service and remain accountable to the people.

Go made the call during the 2026 Philippine Councilors League National Congress and the First Quarterly Continuing Local Legislative Education Program held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

He said lawmakers should go beyond crafting ordinances and remain accessible to their constituents.

Go also stressed the importance of accountability and integrity in public office.

“Public service is about putting people first. The interests of the nation and of the Filipino people must come first. Accountability is important,” he said.

He urged officials to continue fighting corruption and to focus on improving services for the public.

“With the turmoil in the world today, in the Middle East and even in politics, we hope the situation returns to normal so that we can work properly for our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

Go also cited measures he supports to strengthen local governance and support barangay officials.