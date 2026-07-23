The newly energized Phase 1 delivers 74.5 MWp and marks a key milestone for the project, which is now 97.3 percent complete. The remaining capacity is scheduled for completion by October, bringing the facility's total installed capacity to 99 MWp.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the project will improve the reliability of Mindanao's electricity supply while supporting the country's push to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

"By bringing utility-scale solar generation to Mindanao, this plant strengthens the reliability and diversity of the island's power supply. Amid the Middle East conflict, we are on a mission to reduce the Philippines' dependence on imported sources and generate our own electricity," Garin said.

Once fully operational, the project will generate about 163 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually and avoid around 113,950 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

The solar facility will also be equipped with a Battery Energy Storage System capable of delivering 4 MW of power and storing 16 MWh of energy, enabling excess solar generation to be dispatched during periods of peak electricity demand.

The Tantangan Solar Power Project was awarded Solar Energy Operating Contract No. 2023-08-689 on 19 September 2023 under the GEAP.