Weavers dominate Gems by 26

Abra trails Caloocan (11-1) and tows San Juan (9-1) in the North division race for playoff spots.

Quezon Province paces the South Division with its 8-0 slate, followed by Gensan (12-1).

The Weavers’ Jake Figueroa tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player over Shaun Ildefonso, who had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Encho Serrano, with 13 points and three assists. Filipino-American DJ Fenner contributed nine points and four rebounds.

Mike Ayonayon completed an alley-oop off a Nico Elorde pass to hand the Weavers their biggest spread, 88-53, with 5 minutes and 46 seconds left.

The Gems saw their five-win run broken and slid to 7-4 despite Jayson Apolonio’s 22-point, six-rebound, two-assist, two-steal effort, Jimboy Pasturan’s 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists, Agem Miranda’s 14 points and Shawn Argente’s 11 points.

The taller, bigger Weavers dominated the boards, 53-32, with the 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes helping Figueroa and Ildefonso with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Parañaque Patriots banked on Marlon Monte to stun the Imus Yangkee, 102-96, and snap their string of 13 losses.

Monte delivered a personal-high 34 points, 18 in the pivotal third quarter, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, and was chosen the Best Player over Domark Matillano, who posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.