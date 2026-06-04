Red-hot Abra topples Gensan

The Abra Solid North Weavers turned hot in the second half and subdued the Gensan Warriors, 107-94, to continue their climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.
Showing why they’re the defending champions, the Weavers surged beyond reach, 107-84, before coasting to their sixth straight win and an 8-1 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
DJ Fenner and Jake Figueroa sparked the Weavers’ recovery from a 45-46 halftime deficit, combining for 16 points that shoved them ahead, 81-65, after three quarters.
Gensan, which saw its 10-game winning run broken, bundled nine points, behind JM Versoza and Hesed Gabo, to move within 76-86, but Abra countered with a 21-8 blitz presided over by Figueroa, Shaun Ildefonso and Raven Gonzales to seal the outcome.
The Warriors cut the deficit by scoring the game’s last 10 points on a triple by Kris Porter and seven straight points by Mark Cruz
The 6-foot-6 Fenner, a former star of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, finished with 21 points, three rebounds and assists, but Figueroa, a former National University Bulldog who had a stint in the Korean Basketball League, was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player after compiling 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Ildefonso contributed 15 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, four rebounds and four assists, followed by Gonzales, with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Encho Serrano with 11 points and two assists.