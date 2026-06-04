Red-hot Abra topples Gensan

The Abra Solid North Weavers turned hot in the second half and subdued the Gensan Warriors, 107-94, to continue their climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.

Showing why they’re the defending champions, the Weavers surged beyond reach, 107-84, before coasting to their sixth straight win and an 8-1 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

DJ Fenner and Jake Figueroa sparked the Weavers’ recovery from a 45-46 halftime deficit, combining for 16 points that shoved them ahead, 81-65, after three quarters.