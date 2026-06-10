Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Abra, no damage reported

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake occurred at 1:07 p.m. on 10 June 2026, with its epicenter located about 6 kilometers southwest of Danglas, Abra. The tremor had a shallow depth of 2 kilometers.

The earthquake registered Instrumental Intensity I in the provincial capital of Bangued.

State seismologists said the tremor was too weak to cause damage to infrastructure and that no aftershocks are expected.

Local authorities nevertheless advised residents to remain cautious and stay alert following the seismic event.