The zero non-conformity result affirmed the group's continued compliance with internationally recognized quality management standards and the effectiveness of its operational processes.

"This achievement reflects the discipline, dedication, and teamwork of our people across the Networks organization. More than successfully passing an audit, it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to continuously improving our processes, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering the quality of service our customers and stakeholders deserve," said Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems that provides organizations with a framework for consistently delivering products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements while promoting continuous improvement.

Meralco said it remains committed to modernizing and strengthening its distribution network while upholding high standards of quality, innovation, and operational excellence to provide safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers.