Overcast skies and rain often leave photos looking dull and washed out. To help users capture these moments in vivid detail, the new vivo X300 FE features AI Creation—an intelligent imaging suite powered by ZEISS professional optics that lets users enhance, restyle, and transform their photos with a single tap.
Watch the hands-on video below to see the vivo X300 FE's AI Creation features in action: https://www.tiktok.com/@vivo_philippines/video/7660820666500779284
Captured in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Metro Manila, the sample images demonstrate how overcast weather can affect the appearance of photos. Using AI Creation, the vivo X300 FE offers two ways to enhance images, either before pressing the shutter or after the photo has been captured.
Feature 1: Choose scenes before taking a photo
Users can open the Camera app in Landscape & Night mode and tap the AI icon to access AI Style Filters. Selecting Morning Glow, one of the filters, applies a warm lighting effect during capture, transforming a gloomy cityscape into a brighter scene with a single press of the shutter. Meanwhile, using AI Creation mode allows users to choose from multiple AI styles, including Underwater, Dream, and Glow, each displayed as a preview thumbnail for easy selection.
Feature 2: Reimagine photos after capture
For existing photos, users can open an image in the Gallery, tap AI Creation, and choose from multiple AI styles, including Travel, Landscape, Fantasy, Stage, and Cyberpunk. After tapping Generate, the vivo X300 FE recreates the image with a new visual style in just moments.
Slim design, powerful AI Creation
The vivo X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features a ZEISS co-engineered camera system to deliver a smooth AI imaging experience. Measuring 7.99 mm thin and weighing 191 g, the smartphone combines advanced imaging capabilities with a lightweight design for users who want professional-quality photography in a compact device.
The vivo X300 FE is available in Mist Purple and Luxe Black for Php 54,999. It is available at vivo concept stores, vivo e-store, and official vivo stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.
For more information, follow @vivo_philippines on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, or visit the official vivo website.