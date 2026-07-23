Overcast skies and rain often leave photos looking dull and washed out. To help users capture these moments in vivid detail, the new vivo X300 FE features AI Creation—an intelligent imaging suite powered by ZEISS professional optics that lets users enhance, restyle, and transform their photos with a single tap.

Watch the hands-on video below to see the vivo X300 FE's AI Creation features in action: https://www.tiktok.com/@vivo_philippines/video/7660820666500779284