Director Erik Matti has responded to photographer and filmmaker Neil Daza after the latter shared a post criticizing members of the film industry for allegedly failing to attend discussions on labor concerns.

The exchange began after Daza reposted a statement that read, “So much passion for making films, yet no passion to show up when it comes to labor issues.” Although the post did not mention anyone by name, Matti took to Instagram to address it.

“’Ikaw na ang tagapaglaban ng industriya (So you’re now the industry’s champion), Neil Daza. Ikaw na ang sukatan kung sino ang may malasakit sa pelikula at sa labor (So you’re now the standard for determining who truly cares about film and labor),” Matti wrote.

Matti acknowledged that Daza had every right to raise complaints during meetings at the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP), but argued that attending meetings should not be used as the sole measure of a person’s commitment to the industry.

He explained that he skipped the meetings because his producer attended on behalf of their team and because he had other responsibilities. “Hindi attendance ang sukatan ng malasakit sa industriya (Attendance is not the measure of one’s concern for the industry)," he said.

The filmmaker also urged Daza to address him directly instead of posting what he described as broad statements. “Diretsuhin mo ako. Diretso akong tao (Talk to me directly. I’m a straightforward person)," Matti wrote. He added that everyone contributes to the film industry in different ways and that Daza should not be the one assigning “grades” on who has passion and who does not.

“Bawat isa sa atin may kanya-kanyang paraan ng pagtulong sa industriyang ito (Each of us has our own way of helping this industry)," Matti said. He added that if love for the film industry is judged solely by attendance at meetings, “napakababaw naman ng standard na ’yan (that’s a very shallow standard)."

Despite his criticism, Matti said he still respects Daza’s work and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved within the FAP instead of through social media.

“Tapusin na natin ito sa FAP. ’Wag mo dalhin sa social media (Let’s settle this at the FAP. Don’t bring it to social media),” Matti wrote. “Kung manalo ka sa isyu mo, edi gud. Kung manalo kami, e di sorry (If you win your case, then good. If we win, then sorry).”