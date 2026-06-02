Etheridge calls it a day

Etheridge appeared for the Philippines in 82 matches.

“Thank you to everyone I have come across and I wish nothing but success for the next generation of Filipino footballers across the world,” Etheridge posted on social media.

“All I wanted from the beginning was to make a difference and I hope that I was able to achieve that with my service to the country and national team. On that note, this is my official retirement from international duty.”

Etheridge was one of the pillars of the resurgence of Philippine football in the 2010s that also featured the likes of Phil and James Younghusband, Aly Borromeo, Chieffy Caligdong and Angel and Juani Guirado.

The former Cardiff City FC keeper even made history as became the first Filipino to compete in the English Premier League in the 2018-2019 season.

But his biggest feat as part of the national team was making his debut in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the first time the Philippines joined the prestigious continental tilt.

As the national team starts a new chapter, Etheridge wishes nothing but the best for the current crop of players who want to make history just like he did.

The Nationals will be PFF Tri-nation Friendlies starting on Wednesday where it will faces Guam on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“I made some amazing friends along the way and met some great people. Memories that will last with me forever,” Etheridge said.

“Thank you to everyone I have come across and I wish nothing but success for the next generation of Filipino footballers across the world.”