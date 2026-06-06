PFF gives retirement-bound Etheridge his flowers

“Neil Etheridge helped change the trajectory of Philippine football. His courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the country inspired a generation of players, particularly world class goalkeepers and his legacy will forever be woven into the story of our game,” he said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Philippine Football Federation, we thank Neil for 18 years of extraordinary service. While his national team duty has come to an end, the impact he made on Philippine football will continue to be felt for generations.”

The announcement marks the end of an era. With Etheridge’s retirement, all 13 fielded players of the legendary “Miracle of Hanoi” squad that stunned defending ASEAN champions Vietnam in 2010 have now retired from the men’s national football team. That historic campaign is widely regarded as the turning point that launched the modern rise of Philippine football.