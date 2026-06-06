PFF gives retirement-bound Etheridge his flowers

The final whistle has sounded on one of the greatest national team careers in Philippine football history.
Neil Etheridge, the goalkeeper and captain who helped radically transform the fortunes of Philippine football and inspired an entire generation of Filipino footballers, has officially announced his retirement from national duties, bringing to a close an extraordinary 18-year journey defined by passion, sacrifice, leadership and historic achievement.
Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez paid tribute to Etheridge’s unparalleled service to Philippine football.
“Neil Etheridge helped change the trajectory of Philippine football. His courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the country inspired a generation of players, particularly world class goalkeepers and his legacy will forever be woven into the story of our game,” he said in a statement.
“On behalf of the Philippine Football Federation, we thank Neil for 18 years of extraordinary service. While his national team duty has come to an end, the impact he made on Philippine football will continue to be felt for generations.”
The announcement marks the end of an era. With Etheridge’s retirement, all 13 fielded players of the legendary “Miracle of Hanoi” squad that stunned defending ASEAN champions Vietnam in 2010 have now retired from the men’s national football team. That historic campaign is widely regarded as the turning point that launched the modern rise of Philippine football.
For nearly two decades, Etheridge stood at the backbone of that transformation.
Etheridge earned 82 international caps between 2008 and 2024. His journey mirrored the growth of the national team itself — from a developing football nation seeking recognition from the minnows to one capable of competing on the continental stage.
At just 18 years old, Etheridge made the life-changing decision to represent the Philippines, a choice that would alter the trajectory of both his career and the country’s footballing future.