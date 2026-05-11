All eyes on rising stars in Karate One

The junior kumite (sparring) exponent has dominated his age group division at the National Championships for the last five years and a consistent Batang Pinoy National Games gold medalist as well.

Mañalac bagged a gold and bronze medal in the 22nd Asian Cadet, Junior and U21 Karate Championships held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City in 2024, earning him No. 8 in the WKF world ratings in his age group category.

He likewise secured a gold and a bronze medal in the 1st Asian Karate Federation Youth tournament and training camp staged in Wuhan, China two years ago.

In his last overseas stint, the Lourdes School of Mandaluyong high school graduate won two matches in the junior kumite men's -68-kilogram class at the Karate One Youth League leg last February in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Also a solid Pinoy prospect in the competition backed by the SM Group of Companies, Lanson's Place and the Philippine Olympic Committee is Sing, 17, who ruled the junior men's 61kg class of the 4th Shureido International Karate Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia last year.