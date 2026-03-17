Palace replaces besieged BFP head

“To ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that you are hereby designated as officer-in-charge, Bureau of Fire Protection, effective immediately, until a replacement is designated or until otherwise directed by this Office,” the memorandum read.

Sources said that only C/Supt. Kwan Tiu and BFP C/Supt. Roy Roderick Aguto was interviewed for the post by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Kwan Tiu is a former Regional Director of the BFP-National Capital Region and has held similar positions in the Negros Island Region, Region 8, and Region 11, and was director of the National Fire Training Institute.

CSupt. Kwan Tiu is a native of Davao City, the bailiwick of the Duterte family.

Apart from his current designation, he is a police inspector and a licensed medical technologist, having passed the Napolcom Police Inspector Exam, Career Service Professionals Examination and Medical Technology Board Exam, respectively.

He holds a master’s degree in Local Governance and two bachelor’s degrees: a BS in Medical Technology from San Pedro College in Davao and a BS in Public Safety from the Philippine National Academy. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Crisis and Disaster Management at the Philippine Public Safety College.