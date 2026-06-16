There’s forever

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a theory about death in a recent episode of his podcast StarTalk.

According to Tyson, death doesn’t make one disappear as the body just transforms because its molecules still contain energy.

“If I’m buried and I decompose, all that energy gets absorbed by microbes, by flora and fauna dining upon my body the way I have dined upon flora and fauna my whole life. In that way, giving back to the earth,” Tyson said, the New York Post (NYP) reported.