BAGUIO CITY — Inflation in Baguio City and most parts of the Cordillera Region eased in June as lower fuel prices tempered the rise in consumer prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
PSA-Cordillera Senior Statistical Specialist Aldrin Federico Bahit Jr. said Baguio City's inflation rate slowed to 6.7 percent in June from 7.0 percent in May. Across the Cordillera region, inflation also eased to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent in the previous month.
The PSA said the slowdown was primarily driven by declining petroleum prices.
In Baguio City, diesel inflation slowed to 25.8 percent from 46.7 percent in May, while gasoline inflation eased to 38.5 percent from 47.9 percent. Similar declines in diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas prices were recorded across the region.
Despite the overall slowdown, several commodity groups posted faster price increases. Rice inflation accelerated to 7.5 percent from 6.6 percent, while prices of vegetables, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and restaurant and accommodation services also increased at a faster pace.
Meanwhile, inflation for fish, housing, and utility expenses continued to ease during the period.
Among the region's provinces, Ifugao posted the lowest inflation rate in June at 3.7 percent, while Apayao recorded the highest at 15.0 percent.