The PSA said the slowdown was primarily driven by declining petroleum prices.

In Baguio City, diesel inflation slowed to 25.8 percent from 46.7 percent in May, while gasoline inflation eased to 38.5 percent from 47.9 percent. Similar declines in diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas prices were recorded across the region.

Despite the overall slowdown, several commodity groups posted faster price increases. Rice inflation accelerated to 7.5 percent from 6.6 percent, while prices of vegetables, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and restaurant and accommodation services also increased at a faster pace.

Meanwhile, inflation for fish, housing, and utility expenses continued to ease during the period.

Among the region's provinces, Ifugao posted the lowest inflation rate in June at 3.7 percent, while Apayao recorded the highest at 15.0 percent.