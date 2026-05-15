Nubia pitches Phl summer-ready phones

Nubia has launched its Neo 5 Series gaming smartphones in the Philippines, highlighting advanced cooling systems designed to maintain stable performance during extended gameplay under high temperatures.

The company said the devices feature vapor chamber cooling, graphene-based thermal materials, and high refresh rate displays of up to 144Hz to reduce overheating and frame drops during gaming sessions. The Neo 5 GT model also includes a built-in cooling fan, while the lineup supports gaming shoulder triggers, AI-assisted performance optimization, and batteries of up to 6,210mAh.