Leading the expansion is Elite North Autocars Inc., which will mark two milestones on 23 July. The company will break ground for Suzuki Auto Iguig, a full 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) dealership along the National Highway in Barangay Sta. Teresa, Iguig, Cagayan. Once completed, it will become the group's fourth Suzuki dealership in Northern Luzon.

On the same day, Elite North Autocars will relocate Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao to a larger and more accessible 3S Satellite facility along Cagayan Valley Road, offering an upgraded showroom and improved customer experience.

In the Visayas, Sakura Autoworld Inc. will relaunch Suzuki Auto Tacloban on 5 August at its new standalone 3S dealership in Abucay, Tacloban City. The upgraded facility features expanded sales and aftersales areas, including a larger workshop.

Two days later, Sakura Autoworld will also reopen Suzuki Auto Iloilo following extensive renovations that expanded its showroom and enhanced its sales and aftersales operations. The dealership will also house an e VITARA charging station, supporting Suzuki's future electrified vehicle lineup.

Also on 7 August, Cebu Autocentrale Corporation will relaunch Suzuki Auto SM Consolacion after completing renovations that include updated corporate branding and modernized facilities aimed at improving the customer experience.

Meanwhile, Wheels Inc. is set to reopen Suzuki Auto Manila Bay in September 2026 after relocating to a new facility in Pasay City with improved accessibility, enhanced customer safety, and more convenient parking.

Suzuki Philippines Automobile Division Director and General Manager Norihide Takei thanked the company's dealer partners for their continued confidence in the brand.

"The continued investments of our dealer partners reflect the strong trust and confidence they have placed in Suzuki Philippines and in the future of our brand," Takei said.

He added that every new dealership, relocation, and facility upgrade represents a shared commitment to improving customer ownership experience while bringing Suzuki closer to more Filipino communities.

Suzuki said the investments highlight the strength of its dealer partnerships and reaffirm the company's commitment to expanding its nationwide presence and delivering quality mobility solutions across the country.