Buy a nubia phone, win a Geely SUV

The promo allows customers who purchase any nubia Neo 5 Series smartphone from authorized offline and online stores to earn raffle entries for a chance to take home a Geely GX3 Pro S 1.5 MT in white, along with several Neo 5 Series devices for additional winners. The company said the Neo 5 Series was designed for gamers and power users, featuring high refresh rate displays, advanced cooling systems, gaming triggers and long-lasting battery capacity.