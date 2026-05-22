Buy a nubia phone, win a Geely SUV

nubia Philippines and Geely Philippines are making a final push for their “Your Next Phone Could Be Your Next Ride” raffle promo, giving buyers of the nubia Neo 5 Series a chance to win a Geely GX3 Pro S before the 30 May deadline.
The promo allows customers who purchase any nubia Neo 5 Series smartphone from authorized offline and online stores to earn raffle entries for a chance to take home a Geely GX3 Pro S 1.5 MT in white, along with several Neo 5 Series devices for additional winners. The company said the Neo 5 Series was designed for gamers and power users, featuring high refresh rate displays, advanced cooling systems, gaming triggers and long-lasting battery capacity.
To join, customers must follow nubia Philippines and Geely Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, purchase any qualifying device and register through the official promo link with proof of purchase. The raffle draw is scheduled for 6 June. The promo is covered by DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-252857 Series of 2026.