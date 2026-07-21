The move follows President Marcos' directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen security against both physical and cyber threats during major national events.

"Our primary concerns are cyberattacks against critical information infrastructure, the spread of misinformation and coordinated influence operations, and online scams that exploit public interest in the SONA," Nartatez said.

The PNP earlier issued a cybersecurity advisory identifying three priorities: protecting critical information infrastructure, countering misinformation and influence operations, and preventing online scams and social engineering attacks.

"Cybersecurity is now as important as physical security during major national events," Nartatez said.

The cyber measures complement the PNP's overall security plan for the President's address, with more than 20,000 National Capital Region Police Office personnel set to secure the Batasang Pambansa, maintain peace and order, and ensure the safety of participants, motorists and protesters.

Nartatez said the PNP has completed its contingency and operational plans and is coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other law enforcement agencies to address potential threats.

He said police would secure not only the SONA venue but also surrounding communities and protest areas, regardless of whether demonstrators are pro- or anti-government.

INC anniversary

The PNP will also coordinate with the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for its 112th founding anniversary celebration on 27 July, which coincides with the President's SONA.

Nartatez said the religious gathering is expected to draw tens or even hundreds of thousands of participants, requiring additional security measures.

He added that traffic management and security plans, including zipper lanes, no-rally zones, barriers and civil disturbance management units, are already in place.

Aside from the Batasang Pambansa, the PNP will also secure Malacañang, Liwasang Bonifacio, the US Embassy in Manila, the Senate in Pasay City and the People Power Monument in Quezon City.