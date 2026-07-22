"I couldn't help [but laugh] at the cross-examiner because he kept going back to the subpoena. The director had already said several times that he was not yet the director at that time," Santiago said in Filipino.

He also criticized repeated questions about documents Matibag did not sign because he had not yet assumed office.

"They kept asking, 'You didn't sign this? Did you sign this?'"

Santiago however said lawyers were simply doing their job but urged them to exercise "common sense."

"If I were still a judge and that was the kind of cross-examination taking place, I would bang the gavel on his head."

"We understand that it's their job, but we also need to have a little common sense so we don't end up looking foolish before the public," he added.

Matibag testified Tuesday on the NBI's investigation into Duterte's November 2024 remarks that she had spoken to someone about killing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she were killed.

No invitation

Santiago, who served as NBI director from June 2024 to August 2025 — when Vice President Sara Duterte made the remarks — said the House prosecution panel did not invite him to testify.

"I did not receive any invitation from the prosecution. But I read in a news [report] that Vice President Sara included me as one of her witnesses."