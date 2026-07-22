During the said ceremony, Orbe reviewed the assembled Fleet as he passed participating ships and naval assets berthed at Quay 7, including BRP Diego Silang (FFG7), BRP Jose Rizal (FFG14), BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS20), BRP Rajah Lakandula (PS21), and BRP Tarlac (LD601), which rendered honors in accordance with naval tradition, while aboard the BRP Albert Majini (PG207).

The tribute program that followed recognized officers and senior enlisted personnel for their contributions to the Command.

It also featured an audio-visual presentation, Life at Sea, which traced Rear Adm. Orbe's journey as a naval officer—from his early years at sea to commanding Philippine Navy ships and eventually leading the Philippine Fleet.

The presentation highlighted the dedication, responsibility, and sacrifices that come with a life of naval service.

In his farewell message, Rear Adm. Orbe reminded Fleet personnel that the true strength of the Philippine Fleet lies not in awards or recognition, but in the discipline, professionalism, and commitment of every Filipino Sailor.

“The Fleet is not defined by the awards on a wall or the footage in a presentation. The Fleet is defined by the discipline of the Sailor standing at his station when no one is looking. It is defined by the will to push forward when the weather turns or the mission gets complicated.”

He also encouraged personnel to continue raising their standards, looking after one another, and serving with integrity.

As Rear Adm. Orbe concluded his tour of duty as the 38th Commander, Philippine Fleet, officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees expressed their appreciation for his leadership and service.

The ceremony marked not only the end of his command but also the enduring commitment of the Philippine Fleet to carry forward its mission of serving the nation and safeguarding the country's maritime interests.