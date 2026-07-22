"Yes, we are ready. In fact, command conference namin tungkol dito ngayon. We have 20,000 police now deployed, and we are ready for any contingencies," Remulla said.

He added that coordination meetings and command conferences among concerned agencies are continuing to finalize operational plans and ensure seamless interagency coordination ahead of the President's address.

The DILG said heightened security measures aim to protect the public and maintain peace and order amid reports of planned mass demonstrations in parts of Metro Manila during the SONA.

The PNP-National Capital Region Police Office will be placed under full alert status starting 5 p.m. on 24 July, while regular anti-criminality operations and police visibility efforts will continue alongside SONA security operations.

Police have also tightened security in traditional protest areas, including the Batasang Pambansa, People Power Monument, Malacañang, Liwasang Bonifacio, the Senate in Pasay City, and the US Embassy.

Despite the expected demonstrations, Remulla expressed confidence in the administration's performance, citing what he described as a resilient economy, controlled inflation, declining crime, and continuing government efforts to improve public services.