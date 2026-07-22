Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emerged as the leading choice for vice president in the 2028 elections, while Vice President Sara Duterte retained a commanding lead in the presidential race and Senator Robin Padilla topped the senatorial survey, according to the latest Pulse Asia nationwide poll released Wednesday.

The Pulse Asia Ulat ng Bayan survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews from 28 June to 3 July and on 6 July 2026, among 2,400 Filipino adults nationwide. It has a ±2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.

In the vice presidential race, Go led a seven-person field with 27 percent voter preference. He was followed by Padilla with 21 percent, Senator Bam Aquino and former senator Grace Poe with 14 percent each, Senator Erwin Tulfo with 9 percent, Senator Francis Pangilinan with 4 percent, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre III with 0.5 percent. Five percent of respondents said they would not vote for any candidate, while 3 percent remained undecided.