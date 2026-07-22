Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emerged as the leading choice for vice president in the 2028 elections, while Vice President Sara Duterte retained a commanding lead in the presidential race and Senator Robin Padilla topped the senatorial survey, according to the latest Pulse Asia nationwide poll released Wednesday.
The Pulse Asia Ulat ng Bayan survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews from 28 June to 3 July and on 6 July 2026, among 2,400 Filipino adults nationwide. It has a ±2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.
In the vice presidential race, Go led a seven-person field with 27 percent voter preference. He was followed by Padilla with 21 percent, Senator Bam Aquino and former senator Grace Poe with 14 percent each, Senator Erwin Tulfo with 9 percent, Senator Francis Pangilinan with 4 percent, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre III with 0.5 percent. Five percent of respondents said they would not vote for any candidate, while 3 percent remained undecided.
Pulse Asia said there is still "no consensus" among Filipino voters on their preferred vice president nearly two years before the elections, although Go posted the strongest support in the Visayas at 30 percent, Mindanao at 47 percent, and among Class ABC respondents at 31 percent. In Metro Manila, Aquino led with 23 percent, followed by Go with 21 percent. In the rest of Luzon, Poe, Go and Padilla were statistically close, with 19 percent, 17 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
The survey also showed Duterte remaining the clear favorite for president, securing 49 percent support in a six-way race. Former vice president and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo placed second with 26 percent, followed by Senator Raffy Tulfo with 14 percent. Duterte also led in all five alternative presidential matchups tested by Pulse Asia.
For the Senate race, Padilla emerged as the top senatorial preference with 48.4 percent, narrowly edging Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at 47.9 percent. They were followed by Raffy Tulfo at 43.9 percent, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano at 43.2 percent, and Senator Loren Legarda at 40.3 percent. Pulse Asia said 17 of the 53 personalities included in the survey had a statistical chance of winning a Senate seat if the elections were held during the survey period.
The poll likewise found that public interest in the 2028 elections remains high, with 89 percent of Filipino adults saying they are interested in the upcoming polls. However, only 19 percent have already completed a full 12-person senatorial slate, while respondents identified an average of seven preferred Senate candidates.