Pulse Asia also tested five alternative presidential matchups, with Duterte leading in every scenario.

In a three-way race against Robredo and Raffy Tulfo, Duterte secured 51 percent against Robredo's 27 percent and Tulfo's 16 percent. She also posted winning margins in contests against Sen. Erwin Tulfo and Sen. Risa Hontiveros (56 percent), Erwin Tulfo and Sen. Bam Aquino (57 percent), Robredo in a one-on-one matchup (52 percent), and Hontiveros in a head-to-head race (60 percent).

For the vice presidential race, Go emerged as the preferred candidate with 27 percent support, followed by Padilla with 21 percent. Aquino and former senator Grace Poe were tied at 14 percent, while Erwin Tulfo received 9 percent, Sen. Francis Pangilinan 4 percent, and Torre 0.5 percent. Five percent said they would not vote for any candidate, while three percent were undecided.

The survey also found that only 19 percent of Filipino adults have already completed a full 12-person senatorial slate. On average, respondents identified seven preferred senatorial candidates.

Among 53 personalities included in the senatorial survey, 17 were found to have a statistical chance of winning a Senate seat if the elections were held during the survey period.

Padilla led the field with 48.4 percent voter preference, narrowly ahead of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto with 47.9 percent. They were followed by Raffy Tulfo with 43.9 percent, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano with 43.2 percent, Sen. Loren Legarda with 40.3 percent, former senator Manny Pacquiao with 35.6 percent, and Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay with 32.4 percent.

Also falling within the projected winners' circle were Education Secretary Sonny Angara (27.2 percent), Sen. Mark Villar (26.1 percent), broadcaster Ben Tulfo (20.7 percent), Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (19.5 percent), Willie Revillame (19.0 percent), Sen. Francis Escudero (17.2 percent), former AnaKalusugan party-list representative Michael Defensor (17.1 percent), former senator Mar Roxas (17.1 percent), Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos (17.0 percent), and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid (16.9 percent).

Pulse Asia said the survey had a ±2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level, while the error margin for each geographic area was ±4 percent. The research firm said the survey was conducted independently and was not commissioned by any political, religious, economic or partisan group.