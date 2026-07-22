During the visit, Go bought food from local vendors near the evacuation site, including a siomai vendor who was also among those displaced by the fire.

"Mga kababayan ko, sabi ko nga sa mga nasunugan kanina, ang pera kikitain, ang gamit mabibili, ngunit ang buhay ay hindi mabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go said.

He encouraged victims to remain hopeful as they rebuild their lives.

"Magtrabaho lang po tayo, magsumikap lang po tayo. Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Magdasal tayo at magpasalamat tayo sa Panginoon," he said.

Go also said he would head to the Senate after the relief operation, expressing hope that lawmakers would continue addressing pressing national concerns.

"Ngayon, hahabol pa po ako, magtatrabaho pa po kami. Alam ninyo naman, may impeachment. Sana matapos na po itong gulo sa Senado," he said.

The relief effort was conducted in coordination with Barangay 163 Captain Baby Gutierrez and other local officials.

Each affected family received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, vitamins, snacks, shirts, and sports equipment. Selected beneficiaries also received shoes, mobile phones, wristwatches, and bicycles.

Go reiterated the importance of strengthening the country's fire response capabilities through Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which upgrades the BFP's organization, personnel, equipment, and facilities.

He also highlighted Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which institutionalizes permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers, and Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which streamlines access to medical and financial assistance for indigent patients.

According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers are now operating nationwide and have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos. In Manila, Malasakit Centers are available at Tondo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, and San Lazaro Hospital.

Before ending his visit, Go assured the victims that they could continue to seek assistance from his office.

"Salamat po sa inyong lahat. Parati pong bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat."