Bong Go aids over 2,700 fire-hit families in Manila

The relief activity was held on 8 June at the Delpan Sports Complex in partnership with Barangay 275 Captain Bernard Narito and other local officials.

Addressing the displaced residents, Go urged public officials to focus on service amid ongoing political tensions.

"Sa gulo ng pulitika, sana po'y magtrabaho kaming lahat, magserbisyo. Dahil kapag magulo at nag-aaway ang mga lider, ang masasakripisyo ay kayo, mga kababayan ko," he said.

The senator also appealed for prayers for public servants and expressed his desire to return to public service without political distractions.

Beneficiaries received financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts and sports equipment, while select recipients were given shoes, a mobile phone, a watch and a bicycle.

Go also took time to support a local ice drop vendor near the evacuation center, saying he wanted to encourage small entrepreneurs trying to recover from difficult circumstances.

The senator highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, of which he is the principal author and co-sponsor, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's firefighting capabilities and emergency response system.

He also cited Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which promotes the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go reiterated the importance of Malasakit Centers in providing medical assistance to indigent patients. According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos, including beneficiaries at Tondo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital.

Before the relief operation in Barangay 275, Go also visited Barangay 20 in Tondo, where another fire broke out earlier that day, and assured affected families that assistance would also be extended to them.