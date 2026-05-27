PEZA eyes NZ, Aussie investors

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) stepped up efforts to attract more Australian and New Zealand (NZ) investments as it promoted the Philippines as a strategic hub for digital services, manufacturing and high-value outsourcing industries during a business mission in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Led by PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga, the Philippine delegation attended the Digital Health Festival 2026 in Melbourne and held a series of investment forums and company meetings to expand economic ties with Australia and New Zealand.

The mission comes as the Philippines pushes to position itself as a competitive destination for digital health, IT-business process management, logistics, advanced manufacturing and green industries.

“Through this mission, we wanted to show our Australian and New Zealand partners that the Philippines is not only a cost-effective destination, but a strategic partner that understands their business needs, work culture, and service expectations,” Panga said.