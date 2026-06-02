Japan, Phl sign P134-M education pact

Japan will provide 356 million yen, or approximately P134 million, to fund post-graduate degrees for nearly two dozen young Philippine government officials, diplomats announced.
Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro signed the exchange of notes for the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship on 28 May. The signing took place during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Japan.
The grant will cover tuition and expenses for 19 Filipino government officers pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees at Japanese universities during the 2027-2028 academic year.
The scholarship program is part of Tokyo’s ongoing initiative to support human resource development in the Philippines. Officials said the program aims to boost the expertise of Filipino professionals so they can better contribute to their country’s national development.
Japan has funded 479 scholarship fellows from the Philippines since the program began in 2002.