Japan, Phl sign P134-M education pact

The grant will cover tuition and expenses for 19 Filipino government officers pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees at Japanese universities during the 2027-2028 academic year.

The scholarship program is part of Tokyo’s ongoing initiative to support human resource development in the Philippines. Officials said the program aims to boost the expertise of Filipino professionals so they can better contribute to their country’s national development.

Japan has funded 479 scholarship fellows from the Philippines since the program began in 2002.