Kim Chiu has broken her silence following Vice Ganda's public criticism of some of her fans, who were earlier called out for what the comedian described as "toxic" behavior on social media.

"Ayaw ko na sanang palakihin ito. Pero bilang mga taga-supporta, hindi naman siguro ka-cheapan ang tawag doon. Siguro po, marahil sa sobrang pagmamahal at suporta nila sa idolo nila, ay protective sila. Initial reaction po siguro ito. Hindi sa tine-tolerate ko sila, pero sana hinayaan na natin ito,” she wrote on her official X account.

Kung wala ang mga taong sumusuporta at lubos na nagmamahal sa atin, wala ring tatangkilik sa lahat ng ginagawa natin,” she added.