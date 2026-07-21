Kim Chiu has broken her silence following Vice Ganda's public criticism of some of her fans, who were earlier called out for what the comedian described as "toxic" behavior on social media.
"Ayaw ko na sanang palakihin ito. Pero bilang mga taga-supporta, hindi naman siguro ka-cheapan ang tawag doon. Siguro po, marahil sa sobrang pagmamahal at suporta nila sa idolo nila, ay protective sila. Initial reaction po siguro ito. Hindi sa tine-tolerate ko sila, pero sana hinayaan na natin ito,” she wrote on her official X account.
Kung wala ang mga taong sumusuporta at lubos na nagmamahal sa atin, wala ring tatangkilik sa lahat ng ginagawa natin,” she added.
Vice Ganda quickly replied to Chiu's post, writing: "Thank but not enable. Enaaaayyyy zenkyoooowwww!!!"
The It's Showtime host also addressed her own fanbase, the Little Ponies, reminding them that admiration should never be used to justify hurtful behavior.
"Sa aking mga little ponies, hindi sapat at katanggap-tanggap na dahilan na mahal n'yo ako para maging masama kayo sa iba. Ipinagpapasalamat ko ang suporta n'yo, but I will not enable your toxic behavior just because I seek your support. I love you, my mature and thinking Little Ponies!"
To put an end to speculation that the issue had caused a rift between them, Vice later reassured fans that everything was fine between her and Chiu.
"Ay, 'di po kami magkaaway. Magka-message po kami now. As in,” Viceral said.