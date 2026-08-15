“The most common issue I notice is that people are unaware of the importance of oral health. They only visit the dentist when their teeth ache,” Bernardo said.

It is a concern she encounters both in her clinics and during community outreach activities. Bernardo believes many dental problems could be avoided through consistent education, regular checkups and early intervention.

“If we increase the spread of dental health education, we can reduce dental issues. Another thing I constantly emphasize is that the longer we wait, the worse things will get,” she said.

That philosophy has become central to the work of Awesam Smile, which has expanded while also building a recognizable presence among entertainment personalities and online figures.

Actor-model Daniel Matsunaga was among the clinic’s earliest celebrity supporters and became its first endorser. He has remained connected with Bernardo through the years and recently joined her during the opening of Awesam Smile’s ninth branch at Venice Grand Canal Mall.

“I was the first endorser of Awesam,” Matsunaga said as he reflected on seeing the dental brand grow from its earlier years into a wider network.

For Bernardo, however, celebrity partnerships serve a purpose beyond visibility. She sees public personalities as valuable partners in bringing oral health conversations to audiences who might otherwise overlook preventive dental care.

Her collaboration with Boss Toyo, for instance, extended beyond promotional work and into a dental mission in Happyland, Tondo, where residents were given access to free dental services and information on proper oral hygiene.

“With Boss Toyo on board, we’re not just expanding our reach; we’re amplifying our message. Together, we will make dental health a priority for more Filipinos,” Bernardo said.

Her experience in underserved communities has also given her a closer look at why many families postpone dental treatment.

“They really can’t go to the dentist. So, while we’re doing extractions, we try to teach them the proper way to care for their teeth,” she shared.

Bernardo acknowledged that for many households, food, transportation and other daily necessities naturally come ahead of dental expenses.

“Of course, we have to understand that they’ll prioritize their basic needs, like food. That’s why we decided to hold this event in Happyland to help those who are suffering from tooth pain,” she explained.

These experiences have strengthened her belief that professional dental care should be made more accessible, particularly for communities where a routine consultation can already be difficult to afford.

“Dental care should never be a luxury. It’s a basic need, and I’ll keep working to make it available to everyone,” Bernardo said.

She has also been vocal about the risks of choosing dental procedures purely on the basis of lower cost, especially when it comes to treatments such as braces. For Bernardo, patients should understand that oral health affects far more than appearance.

“Invest in your oral health. Kasi ang oral health, ang ngipin natin hindi lang yan parang pampaganda or ngiti lang,” she said, pointing out that healthy teeth are also important for speaking, eating and everyday function.

As Awesam Smile continues to attract personalities from show business and social media, Bernardo is using that growing reach to keep the focus on a broader message: a beautiful smile may be visible on camera, but healthy teeth require education, prevention and proper professional care.

For the dentist, the real measure of success is not simply creating picture-perfect smiles, but helping more Filipinos understand that taking care of their teeth should begin before pain ever starts.