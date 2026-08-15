Insigne's response was deemed inappropriate by netizens who felt it was a bit harsh.



Later, the doctor realized why netizens were upset by his response.



“I’m sorry. Reading my comment again, I understand why people were upset,” Insigne wrote, apologizing to Dizon's mom who “had absolutely nothing to do with this," after realizing that his comment appeared to have suggested that being compared to her was something that is not nice.



Insigne had deleted his comment and promised he would be more careful next time.