Realizing his reaction was a bit off, doctor and content creator Adrian Insigne made an apology to addressed to Ryzza Me Dizon’s mother, Rizza
It all stemmed from a netizen's comment on Insigne's his girlfriend: “hawig po mama ni Ryzza.”
In a quick esponse, Insigne asked the commenter to post a photo of Dizon's mom, stresding that he would make the cimparison thereafter.
Insigne's response was deemed inappropriate by netizens who felt it was a bit harsh.
Later, the doctor realized why netizens were upset by his response.
“I’m sorry. Reading my comment again, I understand why people were upset,” Insigne wrote, apologizing to Dizon's mom who “had absolutely nothing to do with this," after realizing that his comment appeared to have suggested that being compared to her was something that is not nice.
Insigne had deleted his comment and promised he would be more careful next time.