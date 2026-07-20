A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly failed to settle P300,000 worth of cockfight bets placed on credit at a local cockpit arena in Parañaque City.
The incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. on 19 July inside the cockpit arena located along Quirino Avenue, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.
The suspect was identified only by the alias Rommie, a freelance agent and a resident of Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City.
Initial investigation disclosed that the suspect, who was a regular customer at the establishment, placed multiple bets totaling P300,000.
Due to his familiarity with the arena, the teller permitted him to place the wagers on credit without immediate payment. However, after losing the bets, the suspect attempted to leave the premises without settling his outstanding account.
The teller blocked his path and demanded payment, but the suspect admitted he had no money to settle the debt, prompting the establishment's management to seek immediate police assistance.
Responding personnel from the Tambo Police Sub-station arrived at the scene, verified the circumstances, and placed the suspect under arrest.
The suspect was turned over to the station's investigation and detective management section for further investigation and the preparation of a criminal complaint for estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code to be filed before the Office of the Prosecutor.