A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly failed to settle P300,000 worth of cockfight bets placed on credit at a local cockpit arena in Parañaque City.

The incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. on 19 July inside the cockpit arena located along Quirino Avenue, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

The suspect was identified only by the alias Rommie, a freelance agent and a resident of Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City.