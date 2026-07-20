Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson was reportedly caught up in a chaotic incident involving rapper Travis Scott at Zero Bond NYC on Saturday night.
According to TMZ, the two were escorted out of the private members' club after Scott got heated with an individual who was recording him. Clarkson attempted to calm the situation down, but ended up entangled in the disturbance.
Members of Scott's team allegedly responded by throwing bottles before the Fil-Am guard confronted them.
"We’re told members of Travis' entourage then allegedly began throwing bottles, and Jordan jumped in to de-escalate the situation. Both were ultimately removed from the venue," TMZ reported.
No injuries were reported, and security managed to defuse the commotion. As of now, neither party has released a public statement. The nightclub was packed with star-studded personalities, including Jake and Logan Paul, 50 Cent, and many others.
Clarkson, who recently re-signed with the New York Knicks after helping lead the team during their 2025–2026 NBA championship run, was set to return this offseason. The 33-year-old guard has built a reputation beyond basketball through his involvement in fashion, music, and entertainment, making him a familiar face at exclusive gatherings both in the United States and abroad.