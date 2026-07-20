Members of Scott's team allegedly responded by throwing bottles before the Fil-Am guard confronted them.

"We’re told members of Travis' entourage then allegedly began throwing bottles, and Jordan jumped in to de-escalate the situation. Both were ultimately removed from the venue," TMZ reported.

No injuries were reported, and security managed to defuse the commotion. As of now, neither party has released a public statement. The nightclub was packed with star-studded personalities, including Jake and Logan Paul, 50 Cent, and many others.

Clarkson, who recently re-signed with the New York Knicks after helping lead the team during their 2025–2026 NBA championship run, was set to return this offseason. The 33-year-old guard has built a reputation beyond basketball through his involvement in fashion, music, and entertainment, making him a familiar face at exclusive gatherings both in the United States and abroad.