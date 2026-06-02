Italy blocks Kanye West, Travis Scott concerts over security concerns

West, who has faced widespread criticism for a series of antisemitic remarks in recent years, has drawn controversy across Europe after making statements praising Adolf Hitler and releasing content that featured Nazi imagery. He later apologized for his comments, saying they were linked to his untreated bipolar disorder.

Scott was scheduled to perform at the Pulse of Gaia festival, with West set to appear the following day. Authorities also raised safety concerns related to Scott's performances following the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush in Houston, which killed 10 people and injured hundreds more.

The reported ban followed calls from consumer advocacy group CODACONS and Jewish communities in Modena and Reggio Emilia, which expressed concerns about the planned events. Organizers have yet to publicly comment on the decision.

The development comes after several European countries took action affecting West's appearances. Britain reportedly denied him entry earlier this year on public interest grounds, while planned appearances in other parts of Europe also faced cancellations or postponements.