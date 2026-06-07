Tropang 5G want more from Heading

Jordan Heading has been given a special order by TNT head coach Chot Reyes: Keep shooting.

Reyes said the Filipino-Australian gunner should be more active offensively if they want to defend their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup title against powerhouse Barangay Ginebra.

The Kings and the Tropang 5G are still slugging it out in Game 3 of their best-of-seven finals series at press time with the winner inching two games away from lifting the all-Filipino trophy.

Reyes stressed Heading has to step up at the offensive end after scoring only five points on 2-of-5 field goal shooting in their 100-102 loss in Game 1 last Wednesday before bouncing back with a 14-point performance in their 101-94 win in Game 2 last Friday.