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Clarkson carries Phl pride thru Manhattan

NEW York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson, who played for several Philippine national teams in international competitions, proudly waves the Philippine flag during the team’s victory parade celebrating its 2026 NBA championship.
NEW York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson, who played for several Philippine national teams in international competitions, proudly waves the Philippine flag during the team’s victory parade celebrating its 2026 NBA championship.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of New York Knicks
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Jordan Clarkson proudly waved the Philippine flag during the New York Knicks’ championship parade on Friday (Thursday in the US) in Manhattan, celebrating the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

Clarkson, 34, showcased his Filipino heritage as the Knicks celebrated their National Basketball Association (NBA) championship after beating the San Antonio Spurs.

NEW York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson, who played for several Philippine national teams in international competitions, proudly waves the Philippine flag during the team’s victory parade celebrating its 2026 NBA championship.
Clarkson, Harper to display Pinoy pride in NBA Finals

Clarkson, whose mother’s family traces its roots to Bacolor, Pampanga, averaged two points and one rebound in the Finals, which the Knicks won in five games.

Former senator and eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao congratulated Clarkson on his latest achievement.

“Happy for you, bro,” Pacquiao said in a video posted by Steve Jumalon, Pacquiao’s brother-in-law.

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson is no stranger to Filipino fans, having suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in two major tournaments.

The Tampa, Florida, native made his Gilas debut at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, where the Philippines finished fifth.

He also served as the flag bearer for the national delegation during the opening ceremony.

Clarkson once again donned the national colors when the Philippines co-hosted the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The team managed one win in six games, defeating China, 96-75, in the classification round.

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