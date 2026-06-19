Clarkson carries Phl pride thru Manhattan

Clarkson, whose mother’s family traces its roots to Bacolor, Pampanga, averaged two points and one rebound in the Finals, which the Knicks won in five games.

Former senator and eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao congratulated Clarkson on his latest achievement.

“Happy for you, bro,” Pacquiao said in a video posted by Steve Jumalon, Pacquiao’s brother-in-law.

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson is no stranger to Filipino fans, having suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in two major tournaments.

The Tampa, Florida, native made his Gilas debut at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, where the Philippines finished fifth.

He also served as the flag bearer for the national delegation during the opening ceremony.

Clarkson once again donned the national colors when the Philippines co-hosted the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The team managed one win in six games, defeating China, 96-75, in the classification round.