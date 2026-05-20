DND rejects China’s claims over Pag-asa, Lawak islands

The DND emphasized that China’s claim of “indisputable sovereignty” over nearly the entire South China Sea, including areas within the West Philippine Sea (WPS), through its so-called “nine-dash line,” has no legal basis under international law.

“The 2016 Arbitral Award, rendered under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) — to which both the Philippines and China are States Parties — found no legal basis for China’s claims to historic rights within the nine-dash line. The Award remains final and legally binding on the parties,” the DND stressed.

The department also pointed out that the arbitral tribunal found China’s large-scale land reclamation and construction activities in the South China Sea caused severe damage to the marine environment.

It added that certain Chinese actions unlawfully interfered with the Philippines’ exercise of sovereign rights within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The DND further said continued interference with lawful Philippine activities, including operations near Bajo de Masinloc, undermines regional stability and the rules-based international order.

“The Department of National Defense remains steadfast in safeguarding Philippine territory, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international law and in pursuit of a peaceful, stable, and rules-based maritime domain,” the DND said.