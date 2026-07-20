Garcia became a British citizen in 2024, several years after marrying her husband, Lloyd Birchmore, whom she wed in 2016. Now, with her Filipino citizenship formally restored, she proudly carries both nationalities.

Adding a lighthearted twist to the occasion, Garcia noticed an unexpected coincidence after comparing photos from both of her oath-taking ceremonies.

“Here’s a fun little coincidence: I only just noticed that I wore the exact same pair of heels to both my Oath of Allegiance ceremonies for the UK and the Philippines! I guess these heels were destined for dual citizenship too,” she wrote.

She also announced her successful reacquisition with excitement, saying, “Dual citizenship: unlocked today! Officially Filipino (again) & British.”

Her announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers, many of whom were curious about the process of reclaiming Filipino citizenship. Garcia gladly shared that the application turned out to be surprisingly quick.

“Very fast! I applied on the 9th of July and got approved the next day. I got lucky there was a cancellation for the oath-taking, so I was able to have mine expedited for only a £10 extra fee on top of the £46 application fee. The new passport application is only £55,” she revealed.

The actress also acknowledged that securing an earlier oath-taking schedule was a fortunate break that helped speed up the entire process.

Now based in London with Birchmore and their daughters, Amelia and Isabella, Garcia has shifted her focus to family life and entrepreneurship. While no longer active in local showbiz, she continues to connect with supporters through social media, where she shares updates on motherhood, business ventures, travel, and life abroad.

With both her British and Filipino identities now officially recognized, Garcia says she is grateful to embrace the best of both worlds while remaining deeply connected to her roots.