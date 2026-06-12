British Embassy marks 80 years of UK-Phl ties

“This year is a special milestone: 80 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Philippines. This celebration is about both honouring that history and looking ahead to what we can build for the future,” Hulton said.

She added that the UK remains committed to strengthening trade and economic growth, advancing climate action, empowering women and girls, and promoting security cooperation.

According to the British Embassy, two-way trade between the UK and the Philippines reached a record £3.2 billion over the past year. The two countries have also expanded cooperation on climate and sustainable development, including support for the Philippines’ clean energy transition.

The embassy likewise noted progress in negotiations on a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, which seeks to deepen defense and security cooperation between the two nations.

Representing the Philippine government, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Administration Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega reaffirmed Manila’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the UK.

“As we celebrate eighty years of diplomatic relations this year, we do so with optimism and confidence in what the next eighty years may bring,” Dizon-De Vega said.

“Together, we will continue to invest in peace and stability in our communities, ensuring that women have a place at the table; strengthen institutions and promote good governance; and pursue future-ready prosperity through investments in education, energy, infrastructure, innovation, and climate resilience,” she added.

The British Embassy said people-to-people ties remain a key pillar of the relationship, with more than 250,000 Filipinos living and working in the UK, including over 35,000 nurses serving in the National Health Service.

The annual King’s Birthday Party is held by British embassies and high commissions worldwide to celebrate the British monarch and recognize partnerships with host countries.