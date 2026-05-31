Nicole Donesa, Mark Herras' daughter now a dual citizen

“Who would have thought our Bunso Mija would successfully get her Blue Passport and Dual Citizenship on my Birthday?” Donesa wrote.

She also shared that both of her children with husband Mark Herras are now dual citizens.

Calling it one of her best birthdays yet, Donesa said the achievement was the result of hard work and that more blessings and surprises are on the way.

“Cheers to 32 yrs of this wild & crazy life!” she added.