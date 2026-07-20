Police said the alleged assault occurred at around 12:30 p.m. inside the victim's residence, where the child was resting.

The victim's mother allegedly caught the suspect in the act after looking through an opening in the door and immediately intervened, prompting the suspect to flee.

The mother sought assistance from barangay officials, who coordinated with officers from the Marcelo Green Police Sub-Station.

Authorities immediately launched a search that resulted in the suspect's arrest.

Investigators are preparing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 11648, which raised the age of sexual consent to 16 and strengthened legal protections for children against sexual abuse. ###