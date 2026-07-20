A 53-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside her home was arrested by police and barangay peacekeepers in Parañaque City on Sunday, authorities said.
The suspect, identified only by the alias "Maning," was apprehended in Barangay Marcelo Green by personnel of the Parañaque City Police Station and barangay tanods shortly after the alleged incident.
Police said the alleged assault occurred at around 12:30 p.m. inside the victim's residence, where the child was resting.
The victim's mother allegedly caught the suspect in the act after looking through an opening in the door and immediately intervened, prompting the suspect to flee.
The mother sought assistance from barangay officials, who coordinated with officers from the Marcelo Green Police Sub-Station.
Authorities immediately launched a search that resulted in the suspect's arrest.
Investigators are preparing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 11648, which raised the age of sexual consent to 16 and strengthened legal protections for children against sexual abuse. ###