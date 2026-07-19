His artistic journey began at the age of seven when he started drawing with pieces of charcoal he found around their home. Inspired by curiosity, he sketched wherever he could, often leaving black marks on walls and other surfaces. Although those early experiments frequently earned him scoldings from his parents, they also revealed a talent that would shape his future.

Years later, Arandia pursued a degree in Fine Arts in Manila, refining his skills before returning to La Union to continue creating works inspired by his hometown, its people, and the causes close to his heart.

This year's Art For Everyone exhibit features five of his original works: Ayayaten Ka, Puso ti Agri-Turismo, ELYU, Balitok a Dutdot #1, and Balitok a Dutdot #2.

Among them, Puso ti Agri-Turismo and ELYU celebrate La Union's natural beauty, culture, and identity. Ayayaten Ka—the Ilocano phrase for "I love you"—depicts the sign language gesture for love, underscoring the idea that genuine connection extends beyond spoken language.

Meanwhile, his Balitok a Dutdot series carries themes of hope, perseverance, and self-belief. The paintings symbolize the value of every individual's journey, encouraging viewers to embrace their unique potential and pursue their aspirations with courage.

Depending on the size and complexity of each piece, Arandia spends anywhere from two weeks to two months completing a painting. While he acknowledges that the creative process can be physically and emotionally demanding, his passion for art continues to drive him. For Arandia, every finished canvas represents more than an artwork—it is his voice, his story, and his way of connecting with others.

His journey embodies the spirit of Art For Everyone, SM Supermalls' nationwide initiative promoting accessibility, inclusivity, and community-centered creativity by providing artists with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience.

Art For Everyone 2026 runs until 31 July at SM City La Union. Most of the artworks on display are available for purchase, giving visitors the opportunity to support local artists while taking home pieces that celebrate the rich creativity and culture of La Union.