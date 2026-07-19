The senator's office also extended financial assistance to Norberte's family. His staff said medical assistance could also be provided for Norberte's three-year-old son with autism, who was left orphaned after the killing.

Go described the attacks as senseless acts of violence against Filipinos trying to earn an honest living and urged authorities to strengthen peace and order.

While acknowledging the swift arrest of the suspects, he said more comprehensive safeguards are needed to protect ordinary citizens and ensure criminals are held accountable.

The senator also expressed concern over social media posts showing riders placing messages on their helmets pleading with would-be robbers not to hurt them.

Go renewed his call for stronger protection for delivery and motorcycle taxi riders, citing his previously filed measure seeking greater safeguards for workers engaged in delivery services.

He said the deaths of Norberte and De Laviga should serve as a wake-up call to intensify efforts against criminality and restore public confidence in safety and security.