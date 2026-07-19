"They value more recognition, elevated experiences, and meaningful relationship that celebrates who they really are and what they have accomplished," Vicencio said.

The reimagined Club moves beyond the traditional rewards model by creating a premium lifestyle ecosystem where members can look forward to curated travel experiences, shopping privileges, exclusive dining, golf events, celebrity meet-and-greets, birthday celebrations, and year-round lifestyle activations designed to create lasting moments.

"The New Code of Nobility is more than a rebrand; it's our commitment to recognizing our members beyond the app and celebrating their success through curated experiences."

The Club also features an enhanced tier system, introducing a personalized look, exclusive access, and elevated privileges that reward members at every milestone of their journey.

Alongside this, lifestyle partnerships are central to this new vision. Through collaborations with globally recognized brands, the club is expanding access to experiences beyond gaming, from driving a brand-new BMW X5 and enjoying private luxury shopping experiences to premium golf, fine dining, and exclusive events.

Vicencio highlighted that every partnership has been carefully selected to enrich members' lives and celebrate their achievements in meaningful ways.

“This is our commitment to our VIP members. To build a premium lifestyle community where loyalty is really recognized, success is celebrated, and every experience is thoughtfully curated,” Vicencio added.

As the Club enters its new chapter, BingoPlus VIP Club reaffirms its commitment to building a premium lifestyle community where loyalty unlocks extraordinary experiences and a new standard of prestige.