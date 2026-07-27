The enhanced VIP Club features four membership tiers — Regent, Crown, Imperial and Maharlika — each offering progressively exclusive benefits and personalized experiences for loyal members.

Hosted by Sam YG and Nicole Cordoves, the event featured appearances by actress Jessy Mendiola and performances by OPM rock band Parokya ni Edgar.

One of the highlights of the evening was the BMW Grand Raffle, where three VIP Club members won luxury vehicles. Two members took home BMW X1 units, while the grand prize winner received a BMW X5.

BingoPlus also introduced a lineup of premium privileges under the revamped program, including luxury travel opportunities, lifestyle partnerships, golf experiences, private events and curated activities designed to extend the VIP experience beyond gaming.

According to BingoPlus, the enhanced VIP Club reflects the company's commitment to rewarding member loyalty through exclusive access, premium experiences and a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem.

The company said members advancing through the Regent, Crown, Imperial and Maharlika tiers can expect expanded rewards, exclusive events and personalized benefits in the coming months.