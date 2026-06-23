BingoPlus VIP Club unveils brand refresh

BingoPlus VIP Club announced plans to launch a comprehensive brand refresh in July, shifting toward a more experience-driven rewards system for its high-tier members.

The upcoming relaunch, themed "Unmask the New Code of Nobility," will take place at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. According to company officials, the event will introduce a revamped loyalty structure focused on curated events, lifestyle privileges, and entertainment access.

The announcement follows a series of high-value luxury vehicle giveaways by the gaming platform. On 20 June, the company turned over a BMW X1 to its Round 1 Leaderboard winner under the "Race to the Top" campaign.

The handover followed a separate presentation last month, where the club awarded a BMW X1 Hybrid to a member during an exclusive BingoPlus Night event.

Jasper Vicencio, head of VIP operations, said the upcoming identity shift reflects a changing approach to how the company handles player retention and loyalty rewards.

"At BingoPlus VIP Club, we believe recognition goes beyond monetary rewards," Vicencio said. "More than celebrating winnings and achievements, we continue to raise the bar by giving our members access to premium experiences and privileges that elevate the way they play and enjoy life."

Company officials said additional details regarding the specific membership perks and the finalized date of the July event will be released in the coming weeks.