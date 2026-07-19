BingoPlus VIP Club officially unveiled its reimagined identity on Sunday through an evening of prestigious experiences, world-class entertainment, and exclusive rewards during the launch of its Unmask the New Code of Nobility event.

More than a brand refresh, the event is a premium lifestyle ecosystem that celebrates ambition, achievement, and extraordinary experiences beyond gaming.

Anchored on the theme New Code of Nobility, the reimagined Club introduces a new set of unparalleled access, curated privileges, and meaningful lifestyle experiences.

One of the night's most anticipated highlights is the BMW Grand Raffle, where qualified BingoPlus VIP Club members in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of three luxury BMW vehicles.