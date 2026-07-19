BingoPlus VIP Club launches 'New Code of Nobility'
The New Code of Nobility represents a modern definition of prestige, earned through ambition, perseverance, and success.
The New Code of Nobility represents a modern definition of prestige, earned through ambition, perseverance, and success.
BingoPlus VIP Club officially unveiled its reimagined identity on Sunday through an evening of prestigious experiences, world-class entertainment, and exclusive rewards during the launch of its Unmask the New Code of Nobility event.
More than a brand refresh, the event is a premium lifestyle ecosystem that celebrates ambition, achievement, and extraordinary experiences beyond gaming.
Anchored on the theme New Code of Nobility, the reimagined Club introduces a new set of unparalleled access, curated privileges, and meaningful lifestyle experiences.
One of the night's most anticipated highlights is the BMW Grand Raffle, where qualified BingoPlus VIP Club members in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of three luxury BMW vehicles.
Alongside this is a stellar lineup led by actress and performer Jessy Mendiola, who will deliver a special performance, followed by the legendary Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar.
Every detail of the evening has been thoughtfully prepared and designed to reflect the elevated lifestyle and exclusive privileges that await members under the reimagined program.
At the center of the launch is a renewed vision, one that recognizes loyalty not merely through rewards, but through personal experiences and a community where achievements are celebrated and seen.
More than unveiling a new identity, the evening celebrates the beginning of a new chapter—and every member is welcomed into the New Code of Nobility.